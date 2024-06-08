Man falls to death in a bid to elude police

A 36-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building in a bid to escape from the raid of Task Force police in Lalapet on Thursday night.

The police were planning a raid on the place based on a tip off about some people indulging in gambling in a building.

The man, identified as Vinay Kumar, was allegedly gambling with his friends on the second floor of a three-storeyed building when someone alerted them about a police raid.

“A Task Force official resides in the vicinity and tipped off the police about gambling. However, while the officer was waiting near the premises for the police team to show up, some gamblers reportedly noticed him and alerted others. Vinay, in a bid to escape from the place, reportedly jumped off the second floor and succumbed to injuries,” said East Zone DCP R. Giridhar.

