ADVERTISEMENT

Man falls to death in a bid to elude police

Published - June 08, 2024 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building in a bid to escape from the raid of Task Force police in Lalapet on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police were planning a raid on the place based on a tip off about some people indulging in gambling in a building.

The man, identified as Vinay Kumar, was allegedly gambling with his friends on the second floor of a three-storeyed building when someone alerted them about a police raid.

“A Task Force official resides in the vicinity and tipped off the police about gambling. However, while the officer was waiting near the premises for the police team to show up, some gamblers reportedly noticed him and alerted others. Vinay, in a bid to escape from the place, reportedly jumped off the second floor and succumbed to injuries,” said East Zone DCP R. Giridhar. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US