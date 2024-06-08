GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man falls to death in a bid to elude police

Published - June 08, 2024 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building in a bid to escape from the raid of Task Force police in Lalapet on Thursday night.

The police were planning a raid on the place based on a tip off about some people indulging in gambling in a building.

The man, identified as Vinay Kumar, was allegedly gambling with his friends on the second floor of a three-storeyed building when someone alerted them about a police raid.

“A Task Force official resides in the vicinity and tipped off the police about gambling. However, while the officer was waiting near the premises for the police team to show up, some gamblers reportedly noticed him and alerted others. Vinay, in a bid to escape from the place, reportedly jumped off the second floor and succumbed to injuries,” said East Zone DCP R. Giridhar. 

 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.