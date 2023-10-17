Man ends life after ‘killing’ wife in Hyderabad

October 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A lorry driver from Sai Nagar Colony ended his life after allegedly killing his wife on Tuesday. According to the Nagole police, Raju stabbed wife Santosha to death during a heated argument at their home. He then went to his sister’s place in Saroor Nagar, where he died by suicide. When the family was unable to contact his wife, they went to check on her. Since nobody opened the door, they forced it open and found Santosha lying dead. The police was alerted and both the bodies were later taken for post-mortem examination. The couple had two children, who were staying with Raju’s sister for Dasara vacation. A case has been registered, police said.

