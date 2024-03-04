ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after killing three sons

March 04, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man reportedly killed his three sons, aged between six and 13, and ended his life at their residence during the early hours of Monday.

Inspector of Mokila Police B. Veera Babu said that the man, 32-year-old Ravi Kumar, was living with his three sons after his wife, Sri Latha, left them and went to her maternal home. “Ravi had invested in a pyramid scheme and had encouraged some locals to join it. After receiving some initial returns, the scheme stopped paying. He and his wife reportedly had a fallout after their neighbours started demanding returns on the investment and were harassing him and his family,” explained the official.

Reportedly upset with the situation, he is suspected to have strangled to death their sons and ended his life near their home. The neigghbours noticed his body and called the police, who discovered the bodies in their home. “A case has been booked,” added the official.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001)

