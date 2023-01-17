ADVERTISEMENT

Man electrocuted after stepping on live wire allegedly laid by poachers

January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old tribal man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire at an agricultural field in a forest fringe area in Rudrangi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district late on Sunday night.

The body of G.Mangya Naik of Dasaranaik thanda was found lying at an agricultural field by some local tribals in the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, Mangya Naik was out in the forest fringe area to locate his missing sheep when he accidentally stepped on an electric trap allegedly set up by poachers on Sunday night.

The death of Mangya Naik plunged his poor family into grief on Sankranti day. Rudrangi police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

