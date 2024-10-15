Man duped of ₹20.35 lakh in work-from-home job scam 

The desire to earn additional money landed a 39-year-old private employee from Hyderabad in a sophisticated task-based work-from-home job scam that cost him ₹20.35 lakh. The scam, perpetrated through WhatsApp and Telegram, promised easy money for liking and sharing Instagram videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim received a message from a company named, Fresher World, which claimed to specialise in promoting Instagram content. They offered to pay ₹150 per like, with the potential to earn up to ₹5,000 daily.

When the victim expressed interest, the scammers provided a Telegram link containing Instagram videos, instructing him to like and share them. The proceedings took a turn when the scammers convinced the victim to invest in cryptocurrency to continue working. Following the instructions of the scammers, the victim transferred ₹20.35 lakh, which he could not withdraw.

The Hyderabad cyber crimes police booked a case and started investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.