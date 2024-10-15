GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man duped of ₹20.35 lakh in work-from-home job scam 

Published - October 15, 2024 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The desire to earn additional money landed a 39-year-old private employee from Hyderabad in a sophisticated task-based work-from-home job scam that cost him ₹20.35 lakh. The scam, perpetrated through WhatsApp and Telegram, promised easy money for liking and sharing Instagram videos.

The victim received a message from a company named, Fresher World, which claimed to specialise in promoting Instagram content. They offered to pay ₹150 per like, with the potential to earn up to ₹5,000 daily.

When the victim expressed interest, the scammers provided a Telegram link containing Instagram videos, instructing him to like and share them. The proceedings took a turn when the scammers convinced the victim to invest in cryptocurrency to continue working. Following the instructions of the scammers, the victim transferred ₹20.35 lakh, which he could not withdraw.

The Hyderabad cyber crimes police booked a case and started investigations.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.