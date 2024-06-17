GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man drowns while trying to rescue his two children, fisherman saves the duo

Published - June 17, 2024 09:12 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man drowned while trying to rescue his two children in Kakatiya main canal at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar on Monday. In a swift response, a local fisherman rescued his two children but could not save him.

Police identified the deceased as B. Vijay Kumar, an employee of Pay and Accounts Department working in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Vijay along with his mother, wife and two children went on a pilgrimage to Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Potlapalli of Siddipet district on Monday morning.

In the return journey, the family of five made a stopover at the Kakatiya main canal of the LMD, sources said.

Vijay’s daughter accidentally slipped into the canal from the bund prompting him to jump into the water body to save her. His son too jumped into the canal to help his father.

A local fisherman identified as Shankar rushed to their rescue. But he could save only the two children as Vijay drowned in the canal.

