Man drowns 3 daughters in village tank

KAMAREDDY

06 March 2020 20:34 IST

Fayaz was an alcoholic

A man addicted to alcohol and gambling allegedly killed his three daughters by pushing them into an irrigation tank at Tadkol village under Banswada police station limits of Kamareddy district on Friday.

Mohammed Fayaz allegedly pushed his three daughters Afia (10), Maheen (9) and Joya (7) into an irrigation tank in the village where they drowned. Fayaz married to Niloufer had five children, four daughters and a son. The youngest daughter was given away in adoption at an early age.

The couple were staying with three daughters and son. Fayaz used to have frequent quarrels with his wife over money to buy liquor.

Advertising

Advertising

Convincing the four children that he was taking them to attend a Kandur (function) at a local dargah, Fayaz took them to the irrigation tank with full of water. Suspecting his father’s behaviour, the son somehow managed to escape from the spot.

While Niloufer was searching for her three daughters, Fayaz appeared with wet clothes near the tank. Finding something amiss, she rushed to the tank where she found the footwear of her children on the bund. On hearing, Niloufer’s cry, people in the vicinity rushed to the tank and fished out the bodies.

Police rushed to the spot and took Fayaz into custody. The family members staged a dharna in front of the police station, demanding severe punishment to the accused. However, the police prevailed upon them to give up the agitation.