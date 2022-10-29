Man drives vehicle into tank, dies 

Police pulling out the vehicle from Mahabubsagar tank in Sangareddy on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A man from Shantinagar committed suicide by driving his vehicle into the Mahabubsagar tank on Saturday.

According to Circle Inspector B. Ramesh, Peer Pasha, 42, a driver, was suffering from oral cancer for the last four years and as he was depressed, he took the extreme step.

The vehicle was tugged out of the tank on Saturday evening and the body sent for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)