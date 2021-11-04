Telangana

Man dies as airgun goes off accidentally in Telangana village

In a shocking incident a youth died when an airgun accidentally went off at Salakpur village in Maddur mandal.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday. According to police, friends from Hyderabad had arrived at the house of one Fazil on Wednesday night and they had a party.

One of the guests brought airgun to the party fired it but a bullet pierced into the head of Musafkhan, who was injured seriously. He breathed last while being shifted Siddipet hospital. Maddur police registered a case and are investigating.


