Man dies after overeating his favourite ice cream

Hyderabad

21 May 2021 23:54 IST

A 20-year-old man from Nacharam reportedly died of overeating his favourite strawberry flavoured ice cream in the wee hours of Friday. Police said that Sai Sampath, who worked for an app-based food delivery aggregator, ordered a one-litre strawberry flavoured ice cream pack on Thursday night. He left only a few spoons and went to bed.

In the middle of the night, around 2.30 a.m., he experienced breathlessness and tried calling his parents. As he was unable to speak, he made loud noises, and soon his father Mallesh went to his rescue, police said.

Sampath started puking and fell unconscious. The paramedical staff of the ambulance, which his father called for, pronounced him dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Mallesh, Nacharam police of Rachakonda registered a case and a probe is on.