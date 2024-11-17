Man detained for stealing three idols

A suspect was detained for allegedly stealing three one feet tall idols from a pooja ceremony in BN Reddy Nagar on Saturday night. The idols were displayed at Ayyappa Deeksha Pooja at a temple in BN Reddy Nagar on Saturday night, said the police.

“After the devotees slept after the ceremony, a man reportedly stole three idols from the place. After a complaint was received on Sunday morning, we started a probe and detained a man in connection with this case. Efforts are on to interrogate and retrieve the stolen idols from him,” said the police. Meanwhile, Meerpet police deployed police in the area to avoid untoward incidents due to the theft.

