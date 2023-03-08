ADVERTISEMENT

Man, daughter found dead on tracks

March 08, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An 81-year-old man and his 38-year-old daughter, a person with disabilities, were found dead on the railway tracks near Moula Ali, on Wednesday.

The Railway police identified the victims as Kethoju Mallesh Chary and Uma Rani, respectively.

According to officials, the victims were found dead, reportedly after they jumped before a train.

Officials suspect that the father-duo was suspected to have ended their life over depression issues. Also, Mr. Chary’s wife passed away a year ago, and he had been taking care of Uma Rani, the police said.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000.

