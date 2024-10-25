Man convicted to undergo 20 years RI for sexually assaulting woman

A man, earlier arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on false promise of marriage, was convicted to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The Rangareddy Court in LB Nagar also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused while the victim was awarded compensation of ₹3 lakh.

The conviction came over eight years after Jinikunta Kasi Vishwanath, 37, was arrested by the Moinabad police.

The arrest followed a complaint by the 32-year-old victim on February 18, 2016, in which she stated that the two had been in a relationship for five years. About two years before the complaint, when the victim was alone at her residence, the accused sexually assaulted her on the false promise of marriage. When the victim later asked the accused to marry her, he refused.

Following a thorough investigation, the Moinabad police filed a chargesheet on May 5, 2016, and the trials commenced in 2017.