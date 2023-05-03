ADVERTISEMENT

Man convicted for raping minor girl

May 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man, who arrested by the Kandukur police for raping a minor girl after kidnapping her, was convicted to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in LB Nagar. 

Police said that Kodiganti Krishna was arrested in December 2017 following a complaint from a woman stating that her elder daughter was missing. “It was later revealed that Krishna kidnapped the girl on pretext of love and took her to Tirupati, where he tied a yellow thread to state that they are married. He then raped her at the place they were staying and later dropped her back home in Kandukur,” said the police. 

During the trial of the case on Wednesday, a special court of PoCSO cases in LB Nagar convicted the accused to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹30,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US