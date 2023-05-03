Man convicted for raping minor girl

May 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 25-year-old man, who arrested by the Kandukur police for raping a minor girl after kidnapping her, was convicted to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in LB Nagar.

Police said that Kodiganti Krishna was arrested in December 2017 following a complaint from a woman stating that her elder daughter was missing. “It was later revealed that Krishna kidnapped the girl on pretext of love and took her to Tirupati, where he tied a yellow thread to state that they are married. He then raped her at the place they were staying and later dropped her back home in Kandukur,” said the police.

During the trial of the case on Wednesday, a special court of PoCSO cases in LB Nagar convicted the accused to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹30,000.