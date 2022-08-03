Man ‘conspiring to murder’ TRS MLA arrested 

Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy with others. File | Photo Credit: Debosri Mitra

August 03, 2022 04:00 IST

Accused was to meet MLA for reinstatement of his wife as sarpanch

Banjara Hills police has reportedly arrested a man for allegedly conspiring to murder TRS MLA from Armoor A. Jeevan Reddy.

According to sources, police have arrested one Prasad Goud, husband of suspended sarpanch of Kalleda village of Makloor mandal in the Armoor Assembly constituency, in the incident. It was suspected that Mr. Goud bore a grudge against the legislator for reportedly being instrumental in suspending his sarpanch wife Lavanya.

Reportedly, the police have also recovered a pistol and a knife from his possession. He was being questioned at the station house.

Police sources said the security personnel of the legislator had alerted them at around 8.30 p.m. on Monday, about Mr. Goud entering the premises as a visitor and then moving around suspiciously checking various rooms.

A few grabs of CCTVs from Mr. Reddy’s residence on Banjara Hills Rd. No 12 were also disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lavanya in Makloor, speaking to media persons following the reports, said her husband had left home Monday afternoon saying he would meet legislator Jeevan Reddy to request for her reinstatement.

She said that they spent nearly ₹18 lakh of their own and borrowed funds for the village development in the past few years, but no reimbursements have been received till date. Ms. Lavanya added that she along with her husband on Monday morning met Nizamabad District Collector to submit a representation regarding the issue.

Banjara Hills police earlier in the day said the incident was being observed “as a conspiracy to murder”, and the legislator was yet to file a complaint before it.