Telangana

Man ‘conspiring to murder’ TRS MLA arrested 

Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy with others. File | Photo Credit: Debosri Mitra
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 04:00 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 00:36 IST

Banjara Hills police has reportedly arrested a man for allegedly conspiring to murder TRS MLA from Armoor A. Jeevan Reddy.

According to sources, police have arrested one Prasad Goud, husband of suspended sarpanch of Kalleda village of Makloor mandal in the Armoor Assembly constituency, in the incident. It was suspected that Mr. Goud bore a grudge against the legislator for reportedly being instrumental in suspending his sarpanch wife Lavanya.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reportedly, the police have also recovered a pistol and a knife from his possession. He was being questioned at the station house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police sources said the security personnel of the legislator had alerted them at around 8.30 p.m. on Monday, about Mr. Goud entering the premises as a visitor and then moving around suspiciously checking various rooms.

A few grabs of CCTVs from Mr. Reddy’s residence on Banjara Hills Rd. No 12 were also disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lavanya in Makloor, speaking to media persons following the reports, said her husband had left home Monday afternoon saying he would meet legislator Jeevan Reddy to request for her reinstatement.

She said that they spent nearly ₹18 lakh of their own and borrowed funds for the village development in the past few years, but no reimbursements have been received till date. Ms. Lavanya added that she along with her husband on Monday morning met Nizamabad District Collector to submit a representation regarding the issue.

Banjara Hills police earlier in the day said the incident was being observed “as a conspiracy to murder”, and the legislator was yet to file a complaint before it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
crime
Read more...