ADVERTISEMENT

Man conned of ₹8.65 lakh in trading and investment fraud

Published - October 17, 2024 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man from Hyderabad was conned of ₹8.65 lakh in a trading and investment fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint from the victim, the Hyderabad cybercrime police booked a case on Thursday.

The victim received WhatsApp messages from the two different phone numbers sharing trading tips. Following the suggestions, the victim initially used his Grow account for trading and later switched to an ‘INX account’ (single integrated account for buying selling of stocks on global exchanges) called Total Securities LTD (https://totalsecurities.com), said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim started using the account in August but began depositing funds in September 2024 and continued to do so for the entire month. When the victim tried to withdraw ₹8.65 lakh he had credited in the account, he was denied access.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Worried, the victim lodged an online cybercrime complaint.

The police issued an advisory cautioning citizens to only use Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved apps and financial advisor for investment. Citizens were warned against the fake investment social media groups including Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and Facebook.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US