Man conned of ₹8.65 lakh in trading and investment fraud

A 22-year-old man from Hyderabad was conned of ₹8.65 lakh in a trading and investment fraud.

Following a complaint from the victim, the Hyderabad cybercrime police booked a case on Thursday.

The victim received WhatsApp messages from the two different phone numbers sharing trading tips. Following the suggestions, the victim initially used his Grow account for trading and later switched to an ‘INX account’ (single integrated account for buying selling of stocks on global exchanges) called Total Securities LTD (https://totalsecurities.com), said the police.

The victim started using the account in August but began depositing funds in September 2024 and continued to do so for the entire month. When the victim tried to withdraw ₹8.65 lakh he had credited in the account, he was denied access.

Worried, the victim lodged an online cybercrime complaint.

The police issued an advisory cautioning citizens to only use Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved apps and financial advisor for investment. Citizens were warned against the fake investment social media groups including Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and Facebook.

