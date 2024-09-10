GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man conned of ₹6.66 lakh in parcel scam

Published - September 10, 2024 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old man from Hyderabad was conned of ₹6.66 lakh in parcel scam.

In a phone call from the cyber fraudsters, the victim was informed that a parcel had been returned in his name. According to the caller, the parcel was sent from Mumbai to Shanghai, China, and had 140 grams of MDMA.

The call was then forwarded to a ‘Mumbai police officer’, who further informed the victim that he was involved in a drug trafficking case. The victim was kept in ‘digital arrest’ for two days.

In a Skype call, another fraudster posing as a CBI officer, asked him to transfer money from his account to four fraudulent accounts to ‘verify the legality of the funds’, assuring him that the money would be refunded within 30 minutes after verification.

However, after the transfers, the fraudsters became unreachable on Skype and calls, and the victim filed an online complaint to initiate investigation.

