Man collapses while playing badminton, dies of ‘cardiac arrest’

March 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man died reportedly of cardiac arrest while playing badminton at Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet late on Tuesday evening.

Lalaguda police said that Parmesh Yadav was a private employee and was survived by his wife and children. He regularly used to play cricket and badminton after returning from office.

“On Tuesday, Parmesh was playing badminton at the stadium along with some of his friends when he first complained of chest pain and collapsed at the court. His friends immediately rushed to his rescue and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where the duty doctors pronounced him dead,” police said, adding that doctors suspect he died of cardiac arrest.

“We have booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,” police added.

