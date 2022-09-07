Man claims to be Raja Singh’s nephew, booked

Complaint filed by legislator’s nephew

The Cyber Crime police on Wednesday filed a case after a video clip surfaced in which a person claimed to be BJP MLA Raja Singh’s nephew. The clip purportedly shows the man saying that he converted to Islam and was previously known as Shiva Singh.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by P. Sunil Singh, a resident of Karwan who said that he was the legislator’s nephew.

A case was booked under Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR quotes the complainant as saying that Facebook pages carried a clip in which Esa Misri and one Md Siddiqui were seen talking to each other. In the video, the former asked the latter about what he was previously known as, and the latter responded by stating that he had accepted Islam but was known as Shiva Singh before.

The complainant termed the content of the video fake. Mr. Misri is a Congress leader and businessman. Police said that an investigation was underway.