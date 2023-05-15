Man caught with smuggled gold at airport

May 15, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad’s Customs seized 1.2 kg of gold from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Sunday.

Officials said that the passenger had arrived from Riyadh via Bahrain on Sunday morning and was stopped on suspicion. “We stopped and detained the passenger to check his baggage and found 14 gold bars of 24-carat purity inside the battery of an emergency light he was carrying in the luggage. The gold is valued at ₹67.96 lakh,” said the officials, who seized the contraband and arrested him under the Indian Customs Act of 1962. Further investigation is in progress.