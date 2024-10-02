Man caught with 2 kg of hashish oil

A man from Odisha’s Malkangiri was found in possession of two kilograms of hashish oil by the South-West Zone Task Force team in Asif Nagar.

Police said that Hantal Gobardhan alias Govardhan , 32, was delivering the contraband worth ₹20 lakh to a person in Hyderabad when he was caught. “He takes orders from Manoj, a resident of Koraput in Odisha, and has been delivering drugs for the last five years to customers in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Manoj shared profits based on delivery quantity and covered Govardhan’s travel expenses. However, Manoj never disclosed customer names or mobile numbers but provided descriptive details upon arrival,” explained the police.

In a different case, the Task Force team nabbed a gang of three and seized 144.2 grams of ganja from them in Habeebnagar. The gang members - Syed Abdullah, Anas Ahmed Shaikh, and Irfan Raju Shaikh - were nabbed from Mallepally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.