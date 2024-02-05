Man caught smuggling 84 kilos of marijuana to Maharashtra via Hyderabad

February 05, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Medak division of Prohibition and Excise officials seized 84 kilograms of marijuana from a Nalgonda resident. Officials said he was smuggling the contraband from the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) to Maharashtra.

The accused was identified as Ramavath Rakesh Chandra. Two more men, Praveen from Jangaon and Bhavani from the AOB area, are absconding. “Bhavani is the supplier who was supposed to give him further details about the drug consignment, which was packed in four bags. Rakesh was to call Bhavani once he entered Maharashtra and he would get further orders on where to deliver the drugs,” said the officials.

He was caught in his car while crossing the Patancheru toll plaza. The car, his phone and the contraband was seized from him.