GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man caught smuggling 84 kilos of marijuana to Maharashtra via Hyderabad

February 05, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Medak division of Prohibition and Excise officials seized 84 kilograms of marijuana from a Nalgonda resident. Officials said he was smuggling the contraband from the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) to Maharashtra.

The accused was identified as Ramavath Rakesh Chandra. Two more men, Praveen from Jangaon and Bhavani from the AOB area, are absconding. “Bhavani is the supplier who was supposed to give him further details about the drug consignment, which was packed in four bags. Rakesh was to call Bhavani once he entered Maharashtra and he would get further orders on where to deliver the drugs,” said the officials.

He was caught in his car while crossing the Patancheru toll plaza. The car, his phone and the contraband was seized from him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.