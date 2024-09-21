ADVERTISEMENT

Man caught selling marijuana-laced chocolates

Published - September 21, 2024 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A man from Bihar was nabbed for selling marijuana-laced chocolates by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram Zone and Adibatla police on Friday evening.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said that the accused, Santosh Kumar, noticed high demand for ganja-laced products among migrant workers in Hyderabad. “This led him to devise a plan to make quick money by selling ganja-laced chocolates, which are known for their psychedelic effects,” said Mr. Babu.

Kumar travelled to his hometown in August and purchased 19 packets of ganja-laced chocolates. He then returned to Hyderabad and began selling them to customers for ₹30 each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police acted on a tip-off and apprehended Kumar on Friday. They seized 19 packets of ganja-laced chocolates from his possession. “Efforts are underway to arrest the supplier, Birender Singh, and identify the consumers who purchased the chocolates,” added the officer. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US