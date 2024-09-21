GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man caught selling marijuana-laced chocolates

Published - September 21, 2024 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A man from Bihar was nabbed for selling marijuana-laced chocolates by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram Zone and Adibatla police on Friday evening.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said that the accused, Santosh Kumar, noticed high demand for ganja-laced products among migrant workers in Hyderabad. “This led him to devise a plan to make quick money by selling ganja-laced chocolates, which are known for their psychedelic effects,” said Mr. Babu.

Kumar travelled to his hometown in August and purchased 19 packets of ganja-laced chocolates. He then returned to Hyderabad and began selling them to customers for ₹30 each.

The police acted on a tip-off and apprehended Kumar on Friday. They seized 19 packets of ganja-laced chocolates from his possession. “Efforts are underway to arrest the supplier, Birender Singh, and identify the consumers who purchased the chocolates,” added the officer. 

