Man caught selling banned e-cigarettes in Hyderabad

May 12, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The south zone task force, along with the Banjara Hills police, detained a man for allegedly procuring and selling banned e-cigarettes. They also seized devices worth ₹6 lakh from him. 

According to the police, Salman Parveen (31) of Shah Ali Banda was unemployed and took to selling e-cigarettes. He contacted people in Mumbai and arranged for the banned devices. He sold them at his shop on Banjara Hills road number 12. “e-cigarettes produce a number of dangerous chemicals, including acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde. These aldehydes can cause lung and cardiovascular diseases,” said officials from the city police. 

The man, along with seized devices, were handed over to SHO, Banjara Hills police, for further investigation.

