Man caught in possession of Mephentermine injection vials

Published - September 28, 2024 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man was caught in possession of 150 vials of Mephentermine injection vials by the Special Zonal Team of Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad and Drug Inspector of Mehdipatnam zone.

The man, Syed Affan, a resident of Asifnagar, was allegedly sourcing the injections as performance enhancer to those working out at gyms in Hyderabad.

“However, users will experience side effects such as systemic hypertension (high blood pressure) and anxiety. It can also lead to serious health complications,” said the police, adding that it is advised not to take the medicine without proper medical prescription. After conducting an enquiry, the man was handed over to the Drug Inspector of Mehdipatnam Zone for necessary action.

