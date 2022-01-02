Man burnt to death as stationary bike catches fire in paddy field

KHAMMAM

02 January 2022 19:32 IST

The flames also engulfed paddy crop residue lying in the field

A man was burnt to death after his motorcycle caught fire at a paddy field near NTR Nagar in Thallada mandal on Sunday afternoon.

The precise reason for the fire and identity of the deceased could not be determined immediately.

Sources said that the man, aged around 30 years, suffered third-degree burns when the stationary bike he was reportedly sitting on, in a roadside paddy field suddenly caught fire in the afternoon. The flames soon engulfed him and spread to the paddy crop residue lying in the field. The motorcycle was completely damaged by the flames, which also reduced the paddy straw into a pile of ash.

Advertising

Advertising

On noticing the grievously injured man crawling on the roadside a few metres away from the paddy field, with burn injuries all over his body, some locals immediately called an ambulance to the incident site. However, the man succumbed to the serious burn injuries on the way to hospital in Khammam.

An identity card of a Kodad-based resident was recovered from the incident site, sources added. Thallada police inspected the spot and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.