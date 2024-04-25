Man dies after car rams into a stationary lorry on ORR

April 25, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

One person died in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road near Muthangi of Sangareddy early on Thursday.

“The accident occurred at around 6.15 a.m. when a car rammed into a stationary lorry on the ORR near Muthangi. The body of the driver and the entire car got burnt in the fire that followed,” Patancheru SHO Praveen Reddy said.

According to the police, the lorry was parked in the emergency lane when the car travelling from Medchal to Patancheru crashed into it from behind.

Efforts are still underway to identify the deceased or his car. “Since the car is also fully burnt and we cannot see the number, we are trying to identify the car from the chassis number,” the police informed.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was moved to the Sangareddy Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Patancheru police have the booked the case under the Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

