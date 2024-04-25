ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after car rams into a stationary lorry on ORR

April 25, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

One person died in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road near Muthangi of Sangareddy early on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accident occurred at around 6.15 a.m. when a car rammed into a stationary lorry on the ORR near Muthangi. The body of the driver and the entire car got burnt in the fire that followed,” Patancheru SHO Praveen Reddy said.

Six of a family killed in high-speed crash in Telangana

According to the police, the lorry was parked in the emergency lane when the car travelling from Medchal to Patancheru crashed into it from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are still underway to identify the deceased or his car. “Since the car is also fully burnt and we cannot see the number, we are trying to identify the car from the chassis number,” the police informed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Four youths die in road accident in Telangana

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was moved to the Sangareddy Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Patancheru police have the booked the case under the Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US