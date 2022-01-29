Telangana

Man brutally done to death

In a ghastly incident, a man was murdered and his head was separated from the body. The incident came to light on Saturday.

According to sources, one Kadavath Raju Naik, 32, went missing and a case was filed on January 24 at BDL Banur police station.

On Saturday, his head was found on the outskirts of Kunnur village in Raikod mandal limits while body was found under Manjeera bridge at Raghavapur in Nyalakal mandal.

He was native of Vellimela tanda and it was stated that land dispute led to the murder. The body was shifted to Zaheerabad government hospital for postmortem. It was stated that seven persons were taken into custody by police.


