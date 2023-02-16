ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for threatening and kidnapping

February 16, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Panjagutta police booked a man for allegedly threatening to kill a businessman and demanding him to return the money he borrowed from him.

The police said that accused Mazar Khan, 35, approached a realty firm in Somajiguda and allegedly threatened an employee, Hrushikesh Behra, by demanding to return money he borrowed in 2022 and allegedly took him along illegally.

On Tuesday evening, Mazar Khan approached Behra’s office and demanded him to pay him ₹1 lakh, while threatening that he would kill him if he failed to pay him immediately. He then allegedly took him along against his will and illegally detained him. Following a complaint, a case was booked against Khan for kidnapping and he was taken into custody, said the police.

