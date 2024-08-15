ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl

Published - August 15, 2024 09:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Shamshabad police, on Wednesday, booked a man for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

The case was booked following a complaint by the victim’s mother. In her complaint, the woman from the tribal community alleged that a local sexually assaulted and impregnated her daughter. “When the mother confronted him about the case, he took the girl to a private clinic in Kothur and got the abortion done,” an official from the Shamshabad police explained.

The police have also booked a private hospital in Kothur in the case. Further investigation is underway.

