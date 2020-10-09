Man booked for sexual assault on eight-year-old

SURYAPET

09 October 2020 20:14 IST

The victim was alone at home at the time

A 20-year-old man, S. Raju, was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Section 376, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The incident came to light on Friday, after the aggrieved parents of the eight-year-old girl approached the police and the District Collector for action.

It was learnt that the family from Kuda Kuda limits had approached a local doctor on Wednesday after the assault.

According to information, the girl’s father, a masonry worker, was away, and her mother was engaged in a chore in the neighbour’s house when the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The petition to the police said the father, who had returned from work, discovered the scene from the window as the door was locked from inside. The man escaped after an alarm was raised.

Town police said the suspect was taken into custody within 24 hours and relevant cases were booked, and an investigation was opened.

District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy assured swift action and compensation as per POCSO Act, on Friday.