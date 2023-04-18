ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for sexual assault and murder of niece

April 18, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his niece, a minor, whose body was found in Shamshabad last week.

Inspector of RGIA police R. Srinivas said that the accused, a college dropout who works as an electrician, was allegedly in a relationship with the girl, and had also sexually assaulted her in the past. “However, he was irked that she stopped talking to him and was moving closely with her other male friends. He started using a new phone number to only talk to her for the last few weeks and called her to meet on April 11,” said the official. 

On April 11, he put his phone on flight mode to evade suspicion and picked up an argument with her over their differences. He then allegedly hit her with a rock and killed her before fleeing the place. “Her body was found on April 13 and following a probe into the case, we arrested the accused on Sunday night,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US