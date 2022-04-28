Telangana

Man booked for raping live-in partner

A 32-year-old woman approached Banjara Hills police stating that her live-in partner allegedly attacked and raped her at her residence on Road No. 12. The woman, a divorcee and a mother of three, was in a relationship with one Rasheed (30), a bike taxi driver from Asif Nagar, for the past two years and since then they were staying in a rented house. 

However, for the past one month the couple had differences over various issues and used to argue frequently. On Tuesday around 5 a.m., Rasheed entered the house and took her inside a room, where he allegedly attacked and raped her, police said. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case against Rasheed under relevant sections of IPS and a probe is on.


