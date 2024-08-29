ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for opening fire in Jeedimetla

Published - August 29, 2024 05:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jeedimetla police booked a man for opening fire from an unlicensed weapon in Gajularamaram late on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man, a resident of Mallampet, opened fire to threaten a group allegedly teasing his girlfriend. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the girl called him over the phone, narrating the situation. The man then rushed to the spot with his pistol and fired it in the air to reportedly warn them, a police official said.

Soon after firing the weapon, the man fled the spot. The Jeedimetla police detained the accused and booked a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US