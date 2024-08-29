Man booked for opening fire in Jeedimetla

The Jeedimetla police booked a man for opening fire from an unlicensed weapon in Gajularamaram late on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man, a resident of Mallampet, opened fire to threaten a group allegedly teasing his girlfriend. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the girl called him over the phone, narrating the situation. The man then rushed to the spot with his pistol and fired it in the air to reportedly warn them, a police official said.

Soon after firing the weapon, the man fled the spot. The Jeedimetla police detained the accused and booked a case.