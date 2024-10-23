GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man behind ₹2.65 crore chit fund fraud arrested

Published - October 23, 2024 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The key accused in Somasekhara Fin Corp chit fund fraud, in which several Hyderabad citizens were conned of ₹2.65 crore, was arrested by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Nandigama of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Malineni Seetha Ramaiah, a resident of Quthubullapur, was arrested following a complaint by Dabattula Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Gajularamaram, who was one of the investors. He was brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, Ramaiah along with his son-in-law Murali Krishna were running monthly chits in the name of Somasekhara Fin Corp, a private and un-registered chit fund company.

Ramaiah was involved in the business for the last 30 years and was well-known among the residents in the area who readily became his customers. He used to organise chits of ₹1 lakh, ₹2 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh on commission basis and collected over ₹2.65 core from his customers.

In July, the accused informed customers that he wanted to exit the business, promising to return their money in a couple of days. However, before that could happen, the accused and his family fled.

Following the case, the Cyberabad EOW cautioned the citizens to not invest in unregistered private chit funds.

