Man beats wife to death, found dead in Nalgonda

A 26-year-old man was found dead, allegedly after he killed his wife and grievously injured their infant child, the police said here on Wednesday.

The Nampally police said Meghavath Milky, aged about 18 months, who was in a critical condition, was shifted to the Nalgonda Mother & Child Hospital.

According to the police, locals said that Akhila, 22, was beaten with a rod and killed by her husband Meghavath Madhu. The police, who later found him dead in the house, said his death was by hanging. The incident was reported around 4.30 p.m. in Ramdas thanda in the mandal. Parents of Madhu were absconding, police said.

Akhila hailed from PA Pally mandal, and the couple had been married for two years. Police said preliminary findings pointed to family disputes as possible reason for the crime.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)