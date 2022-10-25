Man awarded three months imprisonment for harassment

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 25, 2022 21:34 IST

A court in Bhongir awarded three years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹2,500 on a youth for harassing and assaulting an intermediate student.

According to the Rachakonda police, the accused is V Basanth (20).

Police said that the accused followed the complainant from college in October 2017. The accused then began to follow the victim after she and her friend were walking toward the college gate, and began to harass her. When the victim rejected his advances, an irate Basanth slapped her. Students who witnessed the incident rushed to inform the college principal. The accused fled from the spot as soon as he saw the principal walking to confront him.

The Alair police booked a case and began an investigation.  A charge sheet was later filed. Police said that the 1st ADJ Court at Bhongir Court pronounced the verdict.

