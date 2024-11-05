GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested with 35 kgs of adulterated chilli powder

Published - November 05, 2024 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Rooparam Khatri with the adulterated chilli powder.

A residential premise in Osmangunj turned out to be a manufacturing unit of adulterated chilli powder.

Following a raid on the premises, the Central zone of the Commissioners’s Task arrested Rooparam Khatri alias Rupesh, 39, a native of Rajasthan, who has been making and selling adulterated chilli powder from his house.

The police said 35 kilograms of loose adulterated chilli powder, one kilogram of packed adulterated chilli powder, adulterants including one kilogram of Polysol Red OB Estra Colour and two litres of Gold Drop oil packets, 30 kilograms of low quality dry red chilli, 900 empty sachets of ‘Swastik’ brand, packing, weighing and electronic MRP printing machines and flour mill were seized from the premises.

According to the police, the accused was mixing toxic red colour and oil in low quality red chilli powder sourced locally. He packaged this in fake ‘Swastik’ brand sachets and sold them as genuine powder to customers.

Investigation revealed that Rooparam, originally from Loharwa village of Barmer in Rajasthan moved to Afzalgunj a few years ago and set up a garments business. When the business did not work well, he set up a chilli powder manufacturing unit at his residence in Risala Abdullah of Osmangunj and procured fake ‘Swastik’ brand packing sachets from local agent.

This was not only a violation of the Copy Right Act, but also poses serious health risks for customers. According to the officials, prolonged consumption of the powder can result in stomach disorders, vomiting, diarrhoea, ulcers and liver disorders etc.

A case was booked by the Afzalgunj police and further investigations are underway.

