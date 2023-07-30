ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of killing wife

July 30, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Narayanaguda police on Saturday reported that it arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and portraying the death as caused by heart attack.

The death of Lahari Reddy of Himayatnagar was registered under Cr. PC S. 174 as suspicious circumstances last week. It was, following investigation, altered to IPC. S. 302 (murder) and S. 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) was added.

Accused Vallabha Reddy, son of Congress leader from Nalgonda, Ranga Sai Reddy, the police said, was also remanded to judicial custody.

According to Narayanaguda police, the victim’s injuries that reportedly led to her death were found in the post-mortem report.

“She had a head injury, from being hit against a door frame. Her abdominal area showed injuries evident from internal bleeding,” the police said.

Mr. Reddy, the police said, maintained that his wife suffered those injuries from falling in the house.

