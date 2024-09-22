GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for sexually assaulting women passenger on bus in Telangana

Published - September 22, 2024 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kukatpally police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger on a moving bus.

The accused, identified as Reddy Sai Kumar, was a helper on the bus and was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the 26-year-old survivor. According to the police, the survivor, a mother of two who worked as a caretaker in Hyderabad, was travelling from Kukatpally in Hyderabad to Samarlakota in Andhra Pradesh on September 18 when the incident occurred. She was alone at the time.

Sai introduced himself to the woman and, after a while, sent her to an empty seat at the back of the bus, where he sexually assaulted her twice. He threatened the survivor, preventing her from calling for help, the police said.

The Choutuppal police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Kukatpally police on September 21 for further action. The bus was owned and operated by Morning Star Travels, and the management has been warned to take necessary measures to ensure passenger safety.

