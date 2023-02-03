ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ sister

February 03, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his sister, a minor, at their residence in Pahadishareef.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the minor when they were alone at their home a few months ago and threatened her against revealing about the incident. However, the girl reportedly shared her plight with her mother when he again tried to assault her recently.

The police said the accused was booked under Sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and of the IPC and sent to judicial remand. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US