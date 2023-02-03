HamberMenu
Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ sister

February 03, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his sister, a minor, at their residence in Pahadishareef.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the minor when they were alone at their home a few months ago and threatened her against revealing about the incident. However, the girl reportedly shared her plight with her mother when he again tried to assault her recently.

The police said the accused was booked under Sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and of the IPC and sent to judicial remand. 

