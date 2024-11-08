 />
Man arrested for sexually assaulting mother-in-law in Balapur

Published - November 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year woman was sexually assaulted and threatened by her son-in-law at their residence in Balapur. The police arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody on Friday (November 8).

The accused worked as an electrician and lived with his two of his three wives, nine children and mother-in-law. “The victim, after losing her husband some one-and-a-half years ago, was staying with her daughter’s family. Around 12.30 p.m. on November 4 when the woman was alone in the house, the man gagged and raped her. He also threatened her to not report the incident,” Balapur Inspector M. Sudhakar explained.

The victim was the mother of the accused’s third wife. She lodged a complaint on November 6. The victim’s statement was recorded, and she has been sent for medical examination.

