Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter

Published - July 18, 2024 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Medipally police, on Thursday, arrested a man who sexually assaulted his minor daughter at their residence in Peerzadiguda and later attempted to mislead the investigation by lodging a kidnap complaint. 

The 40-year-old man is a construction worker, his wife was away in Odisha. The incident came to light after he called the police to lodge a complaint against their neighbour for ‘kidnapping his daughter’.  

“When the officials reached the spot and rescued the 13-year-old girl, she revealed that her father had sexually assaulted her. She ran to the neighbour for help who was then trying to transport her to her hostel,” Medipally Inspector R. Govinda Reddy said.

A case was booked after officially recording the victim’s statement. The girl has been sent to a relative’s home and her mother has been called back to the city, the official added.

