Man arrested for ‘promoting enmity’ with remarks against Ambedkar 

February 11, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city police on Friday arrested a man from Alwal police station limits for allegedly promoting enmity between groups on grounds of castes or community, causing disharmony, and for statements with potential for public mischief.

Police said Nagularapu Vara Prasad, popular by his social media name ‘Hamara Prasad’, was arrested “for abusing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and forwarding videos through social media platforms.”

Prasad’s Twitter account, where he describes himself the founder and president of Rashtriya Dalita Sena, and protecting Hindu Dharma and the country as his motto, earlier tweeted about his arrest at around 3 p.m.

“Some persons claiming to be police personnel barged into my house at Alwal. They did not show any warrant to my family members, I do not know if they are police officials,” it read.

According to the police, the set of statements that were purportedly abusive in nature of Dr. Ambedkar, and were being widely circulated on social media by Mr. Prasad, were in a YouTube video titled ‘I would have been another Godse’.

The video link was published around Thursday noon by tagging prominent Dalit leaders, the Bahujan Samaj Party and others, and instantly became viral and provoked a backlash.

The cyber-crime police station invoked provisions of IPC – 153A and 505 (2) against Mr. Prasad.

